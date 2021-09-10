Bringing The World Home To You

Me & My Muslim Friends

9/11: 20 Years Later

Published September 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT
Host Yasmin Bendaas was just a kid in elementary school on September 11, 2001. Yet, the events of that day shaped her childhood experiences into young adulthood. Her friends Lynn Zitawi and Sarah Derris were even younger on 9/11— just toddlers. Their childhoods were also affected, an even stranger experience when you have no recollection of the terror attacks. They share how they learned about 9/11 and navigated the realities of growing up Muslim in a post-9/11 world — including facing bullying at school, feeling “guilt” and the aftermath of the War on Terror.

Yasmin Bendaas
Yasmin Bendaas grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in an Iranian-Algerian household, which was less confusing than it could have been. She studied anthropology at Wake Forest University and science & medical journalism at UNC Chapel Hill. The most meaningful work she’s completed has been in Algeria with reporting for AlJazeera, Reuters and the Pulitzer Center. Breaking from straight news, Yasmin now works at ICON as a proposal writer for global clinical trials. She couldn’t have made this podcast without the contributions of the people listed here. You can follow her @yasminbendaas.
