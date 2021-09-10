9/11: 20 Years Later

Host Yasmin Bendaas was just a kid in elementary school on September 11, 2001. Yet, the events of that day shaped her childhood experiences into young adulthood. Her friends Lynn Zitawi and Sarah Derris were even younger on 9/11— just toddlers. Their childhoods were also affected, an even stranger experience when you have no recollection of the terror attacks. They share how they learned about 9/11 and navigated the realities of growing up Muslim in a post-9/11 world — including facing bullying at school, feeling “guilt” and the aftermath of the War on Terror.