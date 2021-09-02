Priyanka Rathnam was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is a rising 9th grader at Raleigh Charter School at 14 years old. Journalism has always been prevalent in her life, and she has a passion for writing and reporting, which is why she joined the Youth Reporting Institute. She feels that there need to be more youth voices in journalism. She ran a World Facts segment for her school news, which sparked a lifelong curiosity about the world. Her favorite subject is science, and she is fond of watching bollywood movies and reading in her free time. This will be her second summer at the YRI. Her dream is to learn to use chopsticks.