Embodied Radio Show

'Build A Body': How Tattoos Can Be An Avenue for Reclaiming Body Image, Identity and Agency

Paige Perez,
Anita Rao
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Charnel Hunter

Tattoos have been around since the beginning of mankind. How does this form of body art change the relationship we have with our bodies?

Host Anita Rao came close to getting a tattoo once but the permanence of it overwhelmed her. If she had followed through nearly a decade ago, she would have joined about 32% of U.S. adults with a tattoo today, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center.

Though tattoos are more widely accepted in our society today, every tattooed person is not treated equally. Beverly Thompson is a professor in the sociology department at Siena College in New York and the author of “Covered in Ink: Tattoos, Women and the Politics of the Body.” She helps Anita understand how heavily tattooed women like herself push against the status quo and fit into the larger cultural history of tattoos.

Anita talks with Jewish tattoo artist Joey Ramona about reclaiming tattoos in their faith and using the artform as an expression of their gender identity.

Oba Moori, owner of PUSH TATTOO STUDIO in Wilmington, Delaware, also joins the conversation to deconstruct misconceptions people have about tattooing folks with melanated skin tones. And he talks about how he comforts his clients and surpasses their expectations with his designs.

Special thanks to Je’Jae, Blake, Chuck, Aleah, Julian, Jarrod, Andrea and David for sharing their stories with us for this episode.

Paige Perez
Paige Perez (she/her) is a Caribbean-American audio and photojournalist born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Her work covering sexual and reproductive health, the climate crisis, and racial inequity is published in The Guardian, HuffPost Voices, and Bronx Times. Paige is a recent graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where she concentrated in health/science reporting and specialized in audio and video. When she is not reporting and producing, she is probably visiting local art spaces or making images.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
