Kayla Mady was born in Richmond, Virginia. She is currently attending UNC Asheville and is majoring in Mass Communication. Kayla has a passion for writing, speaking, and most importantly, she has a passion for people and their voices. Learning about other cultures, hearing what others have to say, and having discussions with people that have opposite views than she does, all connect to the curiosity she has for the world. She enjoys music, art, and listening to podcasts in her free time. She hopes to host a podcast of her own some day.

