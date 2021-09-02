H’aiasi Chinfloo is a recent college graduate from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. During her time as an undergrad, she majored in communication studies intending to become a traveling journalist. She is thrilled to be interning for WUNC Youth Reporting Institute for the opportunity to create and produce her own stories. Since childhood, H’aiasi has always had a passion for the camera and speaking to people. Before this internship with WUNC radio, Haiasi had transcribed and conducted interviews for SHEEN, FEMI, Forbes Magazine, etc. She has interviewed a few celebrities from The VH1 Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality show such as Sierra Gates and Bk Brasco, as well as the Jamaican Dancehall recording artist Spice. H'aiasi also manages and hosts a podcast called The.Real.Appeal focusing on positivity and mental wellness. Her main interests include Fashion, Beauty, Culture, Health, and Wellness. H’aiasi hopes that from this experience she can only further her knowledge and propel a full-time career in Journalism.