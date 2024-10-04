Living with adult acne in the era of ‘perfect skin’

Between the ages of 12 to 24, nearly 85% of people will experience acne . But for many folks, this experience extends far beyond the mid-twenties cut-off.

That was the case for acne skinfluencer Patsy Chem . When she was in her early 20s, after an ovarian cyst removal and a buildup of stress, Patsy’s face went from clear to severe in only three months.

Host Anita Rao talks with Patsy about her acne experience and how she ultimately learned to divorce her sense of self from her physical appearance. Skin-focused photographer Peter DeVito also joins the conversation to talk about his acne journey and ongoing “Acne Normalization” portrait project.

Cassandra Bankson also sits down with Anita to talk about her transition from an acne-ed adolescent/adult to a medical aesthetician, model and skinfluencer. They dive into the myth of perfect skin and the responsibility of being today’s skincare influencers.

Special thanks to Lavinia Rusanda, Brian Turner, Susan, Kendra Daniels and Scott Lew for their contributions to this show!

Please note: This episode originally aired December 15, 2023.