Embodied Podcast

Retrieved: What Egg Donors Want You To Know

By Gabriela Glueck,
Anita Rao
Published March 8, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
An illustration of a large globular cell made up of an amalgamation of smaller globes that is a very light green color with a purple circle in its center and an outline of purple globes. There are smaller, light green circles around the outline of the larger globe and even smaller light green circles floating around the border.. The background of the illustration transitions from very light purple at the top to a darker purple at the bottom. The word "Retrieved" is in a rectangle over the top of the large globular cell.
Charnel Hunter

Egg donation in the U.S. is a multibillion dollar industry with high stakes and complicated dynamics. Anita talks with two egg donors about why they donated and what they wish they'd known earlier. Plus, a medical anthropologist shines a light on the messy world of donor compensation and why some eggs are valued higher than others.

Meet the guests:

  • Julie Ventura, egg donor and nail artist, shares her journey of donating eggs for her best friends to start a family
  • Claire Burns, egg donor and Canadian playwright, actor and advocate, explains her concerns with the industry after hearing about lots of varying experiences as the co-founder of the online support group, We Are Egg Donors
  • Daisy Deomampo, associate professor of anthropology at Fordham University, breaks down her research into the racialization and commodification of the egg donor market, particularly for Asian American donors

Read the transcript | Review the podcast on your preferred platform

Leave a message for Embodied

Gabriela Glueck
Gabriela Glueck is a producer for Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, health and relationships.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
