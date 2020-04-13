Tōth: Tiny Desk Concert

Sometimes I'll see a band at my desk and wish I could jump in and join. That's what happened when Tōth played the Tiny Desk. I felt a deep connection to both the fun and emotion in their music. Besides, I loved their outfits. The last time we saw Alex Toth at the Tiny Desk, he was standing against the shelves, trumpet to his lips. He performed in 2015 with Rubblebucket and his partner Kalmia Travers was singing lead. This time around, Alex sings about their relationship's end in the song "Copilot."

"Thought you were my copilot na na na

My copilot na na na na na

Now I know that you were just taking me for a ride

And that's alright it was a beautiful ride."

"Copilot" is one of two songs Tōth performed at the Tiny Desk from his album Practice Magic and Seek Professional Help When Necessary. These songs are thoughtful, honest reflections on the end of his personal relationship with Kalmia Travers (although it continues professionally). The arrangements here are spare but textured with bits of Alex on trumpet and touches from Ben Chapoteau-Katz on sax and electronics. The rhythm section of drummer Rebecca Lasaponaro and bassist Ryan Dugre pin it all together. There is a debut here, before the ending singalong song. The new tune "Turnaround (Cocaine Song)" is a funny/sad (and I'll assume true) tale of poorly timed indulgence at his Aunt Mary's funeral in New Jersey. The balance of storytelling and intriguing music are my sweet spots, so Tōth felt right at home at my desk.

SET LIST

"Copilot"

"No Reason"

"Turnaround (Cocaine Song)"

"Juliette"

MUSICIANS

Alex Toth: vocals, guitar, trumpet; Ryan Dugre: bass, vocals; Ben Chapoteau-Katz: synthesizer, sax, vocals; Rebecca Lasaponaro: drums, vocals

CREDITS

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith, Jack Corbett; Creative director: Bob Boilen; Audio engineers: Josh Rogosin, Alex Drewenskus; Videographers: Maia Stern, Melany Rochester, Jack Corbett, Bronson Arcuri; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Production Assistant: Shanti Hands; Executive producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Max Posner/NPR

