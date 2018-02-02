Vicente García: Tiny Desk Concert

Singer-songwriter Vicente García is still relatively under the radar, but performances like the one he gave at the Tiny Desk are starting to turn some heads.

García's music isn't dominated by his native Dominican Republic, but you can hear it in every note. His poetic lyrics are like short stories, sung by a voice both plaintive and evocative, yet always distinct.

From the opening strains of "San Rafael" to the final two tracks pulled from his latest album, A La Mar, VIcente García exhibits a fully formed and enchanting musical presence that will only get better over time.

Set List

• "San Rafael"

• "A La Mar"

• "Dulcito e Coco"

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Maia Stern, Alyse Young; Production Assistant: Salvatore Maicki; Photo: Jennifer Kerrigan/NPR

