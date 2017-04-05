Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: 'The Strange Undoing Of Prudencia Hart'

Published April 5, 2017 at 11:29 AM EDT
Melody Grove stars in <em>The Strange Undoing Of Prudencia Hart, </em>the focus of this week's episode.
Hear music from and inspired by the National Theatre of Scotland show that has won acclaim over the past five years, including during its recent run in the U.S. The non-traditional production, which plays in bars, pubs and civic spaces, celebrates Scottish traditional poetry, storytelling and music woven through a supernatural tale.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

