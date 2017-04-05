Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.
The Thistle & Shamrock: 'The Strange Undoing Of Prudencia Hart'
Hear music from and inspired by the National Theatre of Scotland show that has won acclaim over the past five years, including during its recent run in the U.S. The non-traditional production, which plays in bars, pubs and civic spaces, celebrates Scottish traditional poetry, storytelling and music woven through a supernatural tale.
