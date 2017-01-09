Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Donny McCaslin: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 9, 2017 at 9:28 AM EST

David Bowie had long wanted to make a record with a jazz band, and on Jan. 8 of last year, he realized his dream with the release of Blackstar. Two days later, he was gone. Donny McCaslin's band helped him make that record, and now, a year later, we pay tribute to Bowie and Blackstar by bringing McCaslin's band to the Tiny Desk.

It's been exciting to see jazz find its way into the broader music world in recent years; think Kendrick Lamar and hip-hop in general. Musicians such as McCaslin often play in their own small circuit, but have much to offer popular music. As a bandleader and sax player, he's put out a dozen albums, the most recent of which is Beyond Now, with musicians Tim Lefebvre on bass, drummer Mark Guiliana and keyboardist Jason Lindner.

Beyond Now was recorded after Blackstar,features a few Bowie covers and stretches the band's own usual boundaries. For this Tiny Desk concert, you can hear an extraordinary group playing extraordinary music — including an instrumental version of "Lazarus," from Blackstar. Just as Bowie brought these musicians into his rock-leaning world, I hope this set takes you down McCaslin's jazz path.

Beyond Now is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Shake Loose"

  • "Lazarus" (David Bowie)

  • "Glory"

    • Musicians

    Donny McCaslin (saxophone); Jason Lindner (keys); Tim Lefebvre (bass); Mark Guiliana (drums).

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Anna Marketti; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Corrected: January 9, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
    A previous version of this piece misspelled Mark Guiliana's last name as Giuliana.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
