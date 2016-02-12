Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Chelsea Wolfe: Tiny Desk Concert

By Lars Gotrich
Published February 12, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST

On last year's Abyss, Chelsea Wolfe explicitly rendered the metallic tendencies that have always existed just below the surface of her music. Wolfe's soulful howl found its bite in gigantic riffs and devastating volume that suited some of her most significant songwriting yet. But at the Tiny Desk, Wolfe took her songs back to their primal form with just her voice, a muffled electric guitar and a loop pedal.

Removed from thunderous distortion, the ghostly "Maw" becomes a nightmare in broad daylight, as Wolfe details "shattered teeth under a dripping tongue" just waiting "in this silence while you're sleeping." "Crazy Love," a love song that's dangerous in its desperation, sounds no less chilling. But it's "Iron Moon," inspired by the poetry of a Chinese factory worker who took his own life, that's the most stripped of its metal. Wolfe's guitar sounds muddy and dank as she sings, "My heart is an empty tomb / My heart is an empty room," recalling the lonesome wail of Kitty Wells shot through the darkness.

Abyss is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Maw"

  • "Crazy Love"

  • "Iron Moon"


    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Ariel Zambelich; Production Assistant: Rachel Horn; Photo: Ariel Zambelich/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & ConcertsNPR News
    Lars Gotrich
    Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
    See stories by Lars Gotrich