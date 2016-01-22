Wolf Alice: Tiny Desk Concert

I think of Wolf Alice as noisy and primal, but at the Tiny Desk, the band showed a different side — one that was childlike, pretty and quietly wonderful. I knew the three songs the group played from Wolf Alice's 2015 album My Love Is Cool, but I hardly recognized them at first. One test when you're trying to spot talent is seeing how artists step up to a challenge, and Wolf Alice's songs sound muscular even when stripped of volume. The Mercury Prize-nominated British band is a great discovery, and I'm still enchanted.

My Love Is Cool is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Fluffy"

"Turn To Dust"

"Bros"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski

