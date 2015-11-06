My bubba: Tiny Desk Concert

My bubba is the duo of Sweden's My and Iceland's Bubba, women whose quirky, delicate, sweetly sung folk songs are a delight. The centerpiece of their tunes are the harmonies, but the backing instrumentation is equally intimate, from handclaps to an old table harp and acoustic guitar.

The pair's current album, Goes Abroader, was produced by Noah Georgeson, who's known for his work with Joanna Newsom, Cate Le Bon and Devendra Banhart. As for this Tiny Desk Concert, it's best viewed on a comfy couch, perhaps snuggled up with a friend, your favorite animal or both.

Goes Abroaderis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)



Set List

"Dogs Laying Around Playing"

"Charm"

"Knitting"

"Ghost Sweat"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Editor: Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Julia Reihs, Cameron Robert; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

