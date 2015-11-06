Bringing The World Home To You

My bubba: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 6, 2015 at 11:49 AM EST

My bubba is the duo of Sweden's My and Iceland's Bubba, women whose quirky, delicate, sweetly sung folk songs are a delight. The centerpiece of their tunes are the harmonies, but the backing instrumentation is equally intimate, from handclaps to an old table harp and acoustic guitar.

The pair's current album, Goes Abroader, was produced by Noah Georgeson, who's known for his work with Joanna Newsom, Cate Le Bon and Devendra Banhart. As for this Tiny Desk Concert, it's best viewed on a comfy couch, perhaps snuggled up with a friend, your favorite animal or both.

Goes Abroaderis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Dogs Laying Around Playing"

  • "Charm"

  • "Knitting"

  • "Ghost Sweat"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Editor: Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Julia Reihs, Cameron Robert; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
