Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Brian And Julee

Published June 17, 2015 at 3:37 PM EDT
Julee Glaub (right), pictured here with her Little Windows bandmate Mark Weems, performs at the Swannanoa Gathering on this week's show.
Julee Glaub (right), pictured here with her Little Windows bandmate Mark Weems, performs at the Swannanoa Gathering on this week's show.

Join The Thistle & Shamrock host Fiona Ritchie at The Swannanoa Gathering in the mountains of North Carolina for a conversational, musical encounter with Brían Ó hAirt and Julee Glaub. Each followed a separate path to Ireland to discover the roots of their musical passions. Hear live performances from Ó hAirt and Glaub — along with recordings of their respective bands, Bua and Little Windows.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts