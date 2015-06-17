The Thistle & Shamrock: Brian And Julee

Join The Thistle & Shamrock host Fiona Ritchie at The Swannanoa Gathering in the mountains of North Carolina for a conversational, musical encounter with Brían Ó hAirt and Julee Glaub. Each followed a separate path to Ireland to discover the roots of their musical passions. Hear live performances from Ó hAirt and Glaub — along with recordings of their respective bands, Bua and Little Windows.

