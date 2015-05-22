Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Jason Vieaux And Yolanda Kondonassis: Tiny Desk Concert

By Tom Huizenga
Published May 22, 2015 at 8:03 AM EDT

We rarely invite Tiny Desk alumni back to the confines of Bob Boilen's work space, but we couldn't resist this time. Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux have both given solo Tiny Desk performances. Since then they've paired up for concerts and a new album of works composed especially for their combination of instruments.

Although the harp and guitar are both instruments you pluck and strum, they seem to come from different corners of the classical world. The guitar conjures up the legacy of zesty Spanish music while the harp must contend with the cliché of its angelic role in the orchestra. But when Kondonassis and Vieaux are together, the two instruments seem to merge into a singularly evocative voice. Kondonassis joked that they could call it a "guitarp" until someone quickly Googled and told us there actually is such a contraption.

Music for harp and guitar isn't easy to come by, so Kondonassis and Vieaux have been busy commissioning works like the opening "Elysian," part of a larger suite written for the duo by Gary Schocker.

Anything that sounds even vaguely non-Western is a good fit for the duo because most cultures enjoy their own versions of the harp and guitar. Alan Hovhaness, an American composer with a global outlook, weaved Asian ideas into his Sonata for Harp and Guitar, subtitled "Spirit of Trees." And the duo ends by beating out the interlocking rhythms of the African candombe, which Argentine composer Máximo Diego Pujol placed in his Suite mágica.

Set List

  • Gary Schocker: "Elysian" (from Hypnotized)

  • Alan Hovhaness: Fuga: Allegro – Andante grazioso, Canon: Allegro (from Sonata for Harp and Guitar, "Spirit of Trees")

  • Máximo Diego Pujol: Vals, Candombe (from Suite mágica)

    • Credits

    Producers: Tom Huizenga, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan McCloy, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Meredith Rizzo; photo by Meredith Rizzo/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

    Tom Huizenga
    Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
    See stories by Tom Huizenga