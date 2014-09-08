Justin Townes Earle: Tiny Desk Concert
We threw a curve ball at Justin Townes Earle. Despite his five albums full of well-loved songs, we asked him to play new material for this Tiny Desk Concert; songs we hadn't yet heard. Earle's new album Single Motherscomes out this week, and here he performs two tracks from that record: "White Gardenias," his nod to Billie Holiday, and "Burning Pictures."
Based in Nashville, Earle is a strong lyricist with a father, Steve Earle, who similarly finds strength in perfectly crafted words. The younger Earle is on tour now, playing old and new songs, so here's a taste of his sharp songwriting to tide you over until he comes to your town.
Set List
Credits
Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Maggie Starbard; photo by Colin Marshall/NPR
