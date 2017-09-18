Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Hurricane Maria Advances; Trump's Handling Of North Korea

By Korva Coleman
Published September 18, 2017 at 9:09 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Maria Heads Toward Puerto Rico; Expected To Become Major Storm.

-- NPR/IPSOS Poll: Most Americans Don't Trust Trump On North Korea.

-- Emmy Awards: 'Handmaid's Tale' And 'Veep' Win In Multiple Categories.

And here are more early headlines:

More Than 80 Arrested In St. Louis Protests. (St. Louis Public Radio)

4 American College Students Hit With Acid In France. (New York Times)

U.S. Weighing Closing Embassy In Cuba Over Diplomats' Health. (Washington Post)

Bangladesh Limiting Movement Of Refugee Rohingyas. (AP)

Fierce Storm In Romania Kills At Least 8. (BBC)

G.M. To Recall Thousands Of Airbags In China. (Deutsche Welle)

55,000 Displaced In Somali-Ethiopian Border Clash. (Reuters)

Rolling Stone Magazine For Sale. (Variety)

VIDEO: Cyclist Bikes Around The World In Record Time. (BBC)

