NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump Against Transgender U.S. Military Personnel; French Fires

By Korva Coleman
Published July 26, 2017 at 10:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Says Transgender People Can't Serve In Military.

-- French Wildfires Force 12,000 People To Flee Coastal Resort Areas.

-- After A Year In Space, The Air Hasn't Gone Out Of NASA's Inflated Module.

And here are more early headlines:

The Senate Continues To Debate Health Care Reform. (New York Times)

Duterte Threatens To Bomb Schools To Hit Militants. (Guardian)

Survivor Of Deadly Human Smuggling Case Speaks. (Texas Public Radio)

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Stricter Abortion Rules. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

European Union Court Rules Hamas Stays On Terror List. (Reuters)

Report: North Korea ICBM Program Advancing Fast. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
