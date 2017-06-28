Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Poll Shows Disapproval Of Trump, GOP Health Plan; Venezuela Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published June 28, 2017 at 7:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Just 17 Percent Of Americans Approve Of Republican Senate Health Care Bill.

-- Trump Fails To Reach Beyond Base, As Independents' Disapproval Grows.

-- Venezuelan Police Helicopter Fires On Supreme Court, Interior Ministry.

-- Sarah Palin Sues 'New York Times', Says Editorial Defamed Her.

And here are more early headlines:

Enormous Wildfire Still Out Of Control In Utah. (KUER)

Safety Questions After N.Y. Subway Car Derails, Injuring Several. (New York Times)

Cyber Attacks Around The World; Ransom Demanded. (Washington Post)

Islamist Militants Force Southern Filipino Women Into Sex Slavery. (Telegraph)

Border Wall Prototype Construction Underway In Calif. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Germany Clears Building; Siding Similar To That In Deadly London Fire. (Sydney Morning Herald)

VIDEO: Man Rescued From River By California Highway Patrol. (Los Angeles Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
