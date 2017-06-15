Top Stories: Latest On London Fire; Putin's Yearly Call-In Show

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Putin Offers Political Asylum To James Comey, Citing Potential Prosecution In U.S.

-- At Least 7 Killed, 59 Injured In Blast At Kindergarten, Chinese State Media Say.

-- Death Toll In London Apartment Building Fire Rises To 17.

And here are more early headlines:

Jurors Continue To Deliberate In Cosby Sexual Assault Trial. (Philly.com)

Jurors May Be At Impasse In Minn. Officer's Shooting Trial. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)

Federal Judge Orders New Review Of Dakota Access Pipeline. (The Hill)

Stalemate Between Army, Militants In Southern Philippines. (VOA)

Japan To Use Swimming Robot To Probe Fukushima Damage. (AP)

Erendira Wallenda To Hang By Teeth From Helicopter Over Niagara Falls. (Buffalo News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.