Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On London Fire; Putin's Yearly Call-In Show

By Korva Coleman
Published June 15, 2017 at 9:45 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Putin Offers Political Asylum To James Comey, Citing Potential Prosecution In U.S.

-- At Least 7 Killed, 59 Injured In Blast At Kindergarten, Chinese State Media Say.

-- Death Toll In London Apartment Building Fire Rises To 17.

And here are more early headlines:

Jurors Continue To Deliberate In Cosby Sexual Assault Trial. (Philly.com)

Jurors May Be At Impasse In Minn. Officer's Shooting Trial. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)

Federal Judge Orders New Review Of Dakota Access Pipeline. (The Hill)

Stalemate Between Army, Militants In Southern Philippines. (VOA)

Japan To Use Swimming Robot To Probe Fukushima Damage. (AP)

Erendira Wallenda To Hang By Teeth From Helicopter Over Niagara Falls. (Buffalo News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman