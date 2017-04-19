Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top News: Aaron Hernandez Dies; Georgia Special Election Goes To Runoff

By Korva Coleman
Published April 19, 2017 at 8:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ex-NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Found Hanged In Prison Cell.

-- 'I Shot Them,' Suspect In Deadly Fresno Shootings Tells Police.

-- Georgia Special Election Headed To Runoff As Republicans Avoid Nightmare Scenario.

-- George H.W. Bush Treated At Houston Hospital For Pneumonia.

And here are more early headlines:

Pence Discussing U.S. Economic Goals In Japan. (AP)

Mnuchin Says Tax Reform Will Take More Time. (Financial Times)

Iowa Lawmakers Pass Bill With New Abortion Limits. (Iowa Gazette)

Closing Arguments Today In Penn. Trooper Shooting Trial. (Times-Tribune)

Trump Wades Into Dairy Trade Dispute With Canada. (Bloomberg)

Hollywood Writers Voting On Whether To Strike. (Vanity Fair)

HUD Chief Carson To Speak At Okla. City Bombing Anniversary Today. (AP)

Did You Know? Asteroid Passing Near Earth Today. (Space.com)

