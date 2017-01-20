Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Italian Avalanche Survivors Found; ISIS Attack In Syria

By Korva Coleman
Published January 20, 2017 at 9:41 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Survivors Found Trapped In Rubble Of Hotel Hit By Avalanche.

-- ISIS Destroys Ancient Theater, Tetrapylon In Palmyra, Syria Says.

And here are our early stories:

Gambian Leader Told To Cede Power Or Face Military Force. (Telegraph)

Aftermath Of Deadly Tehran High Rise Building Collapse. (AP)

4 Guantanamo Prisoners Transferred To Arab Countries. (Miami Herald)

Jailed Hastert Seeks Repayment From Sexual Assault Victim. (Chicago Tribune)

New Arrests In Dakota Access Pipeline Protests. (Wall Street Journal)

3 Killed In Australia As Car Plows Into Crowd. (BBC)

Sheldon Adelson Casino To Pay $7 Million To Settle Suit. (Reuters)

