Top Stories: Italian Avalanche; New Threats Against U.S. Jewish Centers

By Korva Coleman
Published January 19, 2017 at 10:42 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Avalanche Buries Italian Ski Resort; Rescue Operations Underway.

-- Wave Of Bomb Threats Targets Jewish Centers, Again.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Bombers Strike ISIS Targets In Libya. (CNN)

Former President Bush, First Lady Barbara Bush, Hospitalized. (CNN)

Government Sues Student Loan Service Company. (MarketWatch)

Mexican Environmental Activist Murdered. (New York Times)

Huge High Rise Building Collapses, Burns In Tehran. (Al-Arabiya)

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Action To Shore Up State Finances. (KMUW)

NASA Martian Study On Humans Opens In Hawaii. (AP)

Alaska Interior Temperatures Fall To -59 Degrees. (Alaska Dispatch)

