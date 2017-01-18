Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Former President Bush Hospitalized; EPA Confirmation Hearing

By Korva Coleman
Published January 18, 2017 at 7:43 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized For Shortness Of Breath.

-- EPA Critic To Get Sharp Questions On Industry As He Vies To Run Agency.

And here are more early headlines:

Gambian Leader Calls State Of Emergency, Won't Leave Power. (AP)

Florida Suspect Nabbed In Officer, Pregnant Woman's Deaths. (Orlando Sentinel)

Dakota Access Pipeline Builder Wants Environmental Study Blocked. (AP)

Secret Service Settles Lawsuit Involving Black Agents. (VOA)

Cancun Shooting Leaves Gunman And 2 Others Dead. (AFP)

Yet More Arrests In Turkey Following Failed 2016 Coup. (Reuters)

Winter Storms Pummel Northwest U.S. ()

Review Finds Troubled Calif. Gas Well Can Partially Reopen. (Los Angeles Times)

Gummy Bears And Russian Nesting Dolls: Trump Trinkets For Sale. (San Antonio Express-News)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
