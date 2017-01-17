Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Istanbul Club Suspect Said To Confess; Missing Jet Hunt Called Off

By Korva Coleman
Published January 17, 2017

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Search For Missing Flight MH370 Suspended After Almost 3 Years.

-- Suspect In Istanbul Nightclub Attack Has Confessed, Say Turkish Officials.

And here are more early headlines:

British P.M. Confirms Brexit Vote To Go To U.K. Parliament. (CNN)

Icy Weather Striking Central, Northern Plains. ()

Ex-Taiwan President Will Attend Trump Inauguration. (Bloomberg)

Wife Of Orlando Shooter To Appear In Federal Court. (Los Angeles Times)

Report: GM To Invest $1 Billion In U.S. Plants. (Wall Street Journal)

Bloody, Deadly Brazilian Prison Violence Grows Worse. (AP)

Impeached South Korean President To Be Questioned Soon. (Reuters)

81 False Killer Whales Die Off Everglades. (WFLA)

Obama Hosts World Series Winning Chicago Cubs. (Chicago Tribune)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
