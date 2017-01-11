Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Contractors Claim Trump Owes Money; China In Taiwan Strait

By Korva Coleman
Published January 11, 2017 at 8:24 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China Sends Aircraft Carrier Into Taiwan Strait, A Provocative Move.

-- Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed Millions.

-- Student Painting Depicting Cops As Animals Sparks Tensions On Capitol Hill.

And here are more early headlines:

5 U.A.E. Humanitarian Workers Killed In Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Heavy Storms Bring More Snow, Rain To The West.(Weather.gov)

Honda Recalls 772,000 More Vehicles Over Airbag Inflators. (AP)

Report: Japanese Lawmakers Consider Emperor Abdication. (Japan Times)

Norway Starts To Shut Down FM Radio Signal. (Wired)

Top Hat, Wheelbarrow Could Be Out As Monopoly Game Tokens. (CNET)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman
