Top Stories: Brazilian Plane Crash; Trump Pick For HHS Secretary

-- Plane Carrying Brazilian Soccer Players Crashes In Colombia, Killing 76.

-- S. Korean President Says She's Open To Stepping Down, But Doesn't Resign.

-- Trump Chooses Rep. Tom Price, An Obamacare Foe, To Run HHS.

Tenn. Officials Evacuate Gatlinburg Over Wildfire. (Knoxville News Sentinel)

Texas Finds 1st Case Of Locally Acquired Zika. (Austin American Statesman)

Minimum Wage Protests Today Include Airport Staff. (Washington Post)

Containment Shield Being Set Over Chernobyl Plant Today. (RFE/RL)

Moise Wins Rescheduled Haitian Presidential Election; No Runoff Seen. (AP)

Australian Storm Triggers Fatal Breathing Conditions. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Autographed Copy Of Mahler's 2nd Symphony To Be Auctioned. (Sotheby's)

