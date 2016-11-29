Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Brazilian Plane Crash; Trump Pick For HHS Secretary

By Korva Coleman
Published November 29, 2016 at 8:18 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Plane Carrying Brazilian Soccer Players Crashes In Colombia, Killing 76.

-- S. Korean President Says She's Open To Stepping Down, But Doesn't Resign.

-- Trump Chooses Rep. Tom Price, An Obamacare Foe, To Run HHS.

And here are more early headlines:

Tenn. Officials Evacuate Gatlinburg Over Wildfire. (Knoxville News Sentinel)

Texas Finds 1st Case Of Locally Acquired Zika. (Austin American Statesman)

Minimum Wage Protests Today Include Airport Staff. (Washington Post)

Containment Shield Being Set Over Chernobyl Plant Today. (RFE/RL)

Moise Wins Rescheduled Haitian Presidential Election; No Runoff Seen. (AP)

Australian Storm Triggers Fatal Breathing Conditions. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Autographed Copy Of Mahler's 2nd Symphony To Be Auctioned. (Sotheby's)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman