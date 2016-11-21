WATCH: Drone Footage Shows Aftermath Of New Zealand Quake

Just over a week ago, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook New Zealand.

Now, scientists investigating the damage have recorded mesmerizing footage of massive cracks that opened up in the earth.

The videos were posted by GNS Science.One shows the Kekerengu Fault rupture, while the other reveals the Papatea Fault.

Both faults lie near the coast in the northeastern corner of New Zealand's South Island. (You can view a map here.)

Along the Kekerengu Fault, the earth shifted by as much as 30 feet horizontally and 6 feet vertically, GNSsays.

The videos show highways and railroads buckled and broken. As we reported last week, the earthquake — which killed two people — cut off key access routes for rural communities, requiring trapped tourists to be airlifted out and supplies to be flown in.

All told, the powerful earthquake shook for 2 1/2 minutes, triggering six faults, The Associated Press reports.

And speaking of aerial footage — remember the cows stranded on an island of grass, surrounded by brand-new ravines?

According to Newshub, the local news organization that recorded the widely seen footage, the three lucky cows have been rescued.

The farmer who owned them told Newshub he lost many livestock in the earthquake, but that the cows and calf in the video were among 14 animals that were rescued. It took some time, because the cow-saving crew had to make sure the soil was stable enough, but they ultimately dug a path to reach the cows and bring them to solid ground.

"I think one or two had lost calves in the earthquake, so they were a bit distressed," the farmer told Newshub. But the cows are safe.

His "lovely pasture," on the other hand, is "all in the gully."

