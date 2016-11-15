Top Stories: Obama In Greece; Trump's Immigration Priorities

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greece Welcomes Obama On Final Presidential Foreign Trip.

-- Immigration And Border Security Top President-Elect Trump's To-Do List.

And here are more early headlines:

Further Review Set For Dakota Access Pipeline. (Los Angeles Times)

Tobacco Maker Reynolds Seeks Higher Sale Price From BAT. (Wall Street Journal)

New Zealand Surveys Earthquake Damage. (Time)

Why India's Cash Crisis Is So Bad. (BBC)

Photos Suggest Myanmar Is Burning Minority Villages. (Washington Post)

Kenya Won't Meet Deadline To Shut Down Refugee Camp. (Reuters)

ICC Official Alleges U.S. May Have Committed War Crimes. (AFP)

South Korean President Gets Lawyer Ahead Of Questioning. (Korea Herald)

China Says Its Air Pollution Got Worse Last Month. (VOA)

