Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Obama In Greece; Trump's Immigration Priorities

By Korva Coleman
Published November 15, 2016 at 7:42 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greece Welcomes Obama On Final Presidential Foreign Trip.

-- Immigration And Border Security Top President-Elect Trump's To-Do List.

And here are more early headlines:

Further Review Set For Dakota Access Pipeline. (Los Angeles Times)

Tobacco Maker Reynolds Seeks Higher Sale Price From BAT. (Wall Street Journal)

New Zealand Surveys Earthquake Damage. (Time)

Why India's Cash Crisis Is So Bad. (BBC)

Photos Suggest Myanmar Is Burning Minority Villages. (Washington Post)

Kenya Won't Meet Deadline To Shut Down Refugee Camp. (Reuters)

ICC Official Alleges U.S. May Have Committed War Crimes. (AFP)

South Korean President Gets Lawyer Ahead Of Questioning. (Korea Herald)

China Says Its Air Pollution Got Worse Last Month. (VOA)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman