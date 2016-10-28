Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Pence Plane Skids Off Runway; Vast Marine Reserve Created

By Korva Coleman
Published October 28, 2016 at 9:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Plane Carrying GOP V.P. Nominee Mike Pence Skids Off LaGuardia Runway.

-- Nations Agree To Establish World's Largest Marine Reserve In Antarctica.

-- Pope Francis Reaches Out To Honor The Man Who Splintered Christianity.

And here are more early headlines:

UN Says ISIS Is Using Thousands Of People As Human Shields. (AP)

Venezuelans Call For General Strike Today Against President. (AFP)

Obama Commutes 98 Inmates' Sentences. (The Hill)

Government Has New Rules For Student Borrowing. (Inside Higher Ed)

Duterte Says God Told Him To Stop Swearing. (Wall Street Journal)

UW-Madison Student Accused Of Numerous Sexual Assaults. (Washington Post)

Game Three Of The Cubs-Indians World Series Is Tonight. (CBSSports)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
