Top Stories: Colombian Peace Treaty Reached; Brazil's Impeachment Trial

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Beginning Of the End? Impeachment Trial Opens For Brazil's Dilma Rousseff.

-- FARC Rebels, Colombian Government Sign Historic Peace Treaty.

And here are more early headlines:

At Least 241 Dead In Italian Earthquake. (Wall Street Journal)

Report Says Syria Used Chlorine Gas Against Civilians. (New York Times)

Teams Assess Quake Damage To Scores Of Myanmar Temples. (AP)

La. Flooding Damage Found To Be Worse In One Parish. (The Advocate)

Tornadoes Strike Central Indiana, Minor Injuries Reported. (Indianapolis Star)

Florida Reports New Local Zika Case, Bringing Total To 43. (Miami Herald)

Baltimore Police Used Secret Air Surveillance Program. (Baltimore Sun)

Former FIFA President Blatter Opens Appeal Of 6 Year Suspension. (AFP)

Gaston Becomes 3rd Atlantic Hurricane In 2016. (National Hurricane Center)

Australian Prospector Finds Huge Gold Nugget Worth $250,000. (Australian Mining)

