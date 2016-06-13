Top Stories: The Latest On The Orlando Mass Shooting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Orlando Sees Worst Mass Shooting On U.S. Soil: What We Know Monday.

-- 'That Could Have Been Me': A Change Of Plans Spared These Orlando Residents.

-- Microsoft To Buy LinkedIn For $26.2 Billion In Cash.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Ferry In Deadly 2014 Sinking Being Raised. (BBC)

South Korea Claims North Korea Hacked Into Documents. (Korea Times)

Former Ohio Republican Senator George Voinovich Dies. (Cleveland.com)

Thousands Of Civilians Escape Fallujah As ISIS And Iraq Battle. (Reuters)

Eritrea Claims Ethiopia Attacked Its Southern Border. (Bloomberg)

80,000 Refugees From ISIS In Cameroon To Return To Nigeria. (AllAfrica.com)

England, Russia Face Ejection From Euro 2016 For Fan Violence. (Telegraph)

NBA Finals Game 5 Tonight; Warriors' Green Suspended 1 Game. (ESPN)

