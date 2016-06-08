Top Stories: Clinton Captures California, 4 Other State Primaries

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- The Last Big Night Of the Primaries, In 5 Headlines.

-- Clinton Touts Historic Night As Sanders Vows To Fight On.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-CIA Agent Faces Prison In Italy Over U.S. Kidnappings. (AP)

Papua New Guinea Police Shoot At Student Protesters, Deaths Reported. (Guardian)

Indian Prime Minister Modi To Address Congress. (Wall Street Journal)

Israel Indicts 4 In Alleged Scam Fleecing Companies Of $10 Million. (AP)

Five Michigan Cyclists Killed In Suspected Hit-And-Run. (MLive)

Federal Trial Set For Accused Charleston Church Shooter. (The State)

Peru's Presidential Election Is Still Too Close To Call. (Financial Times)

Venezuela Opposition Takes Step To Recall President Maduro. (AFP)

Utah Zoo Leopard Briefly Escapes; Guests Hide In Gift Shop. (Deseret News)

