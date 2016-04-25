Top Stories: GOP Candidates Join To Block Trump; Brussels Subway Station Opens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Cruz And Kasich Announce Joint Strategy To Block Trump.

-- Brussels Reopens Metro Station Where Bombing Struck.

And here are more early headlines:

Ohio Officials Say 8 Killings Were Planned Executions. (USA Today)

A Year After Quake, Nepal Hasn't Rebuilt Homes. (Telegraph)

Turkish Rebels Ready To Increase Fight, Claim Turkey Is Escalating. (BBC)

Thousands Commemorate Armenia Genocide In L.A. (Los Angeles Times)

Haiti Misses Latest Deadline To Hold Elections. (Miami Herald)

Mexican Chemical Plant Blast Rises To 32. (Reuters)

Congolese Musician, Papa Wemba, Dies At 66. (AP)

Singer Billy Paul Of "Me And Mrs. Jones" Dies. (Entertainment Weekly)

Man Ends Effort To Float To Bahamas In Huge Plastic Bubble. (Sun Sentinel)

