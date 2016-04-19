Top Stories: Deadly Houston Flooding; Bomb Kills Many In Kabul
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Houston Floods Continue; At Least 5 People Reported Dead.
-- Kabul Attack Kills Dozens, Wounds Hundreds; Taliban Claims Responsibility.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. To Send About 200 New Troops To Iraq As Advisers. (Reuters)
New York Primaries Are Today: What To Look For. (USA Today)
Ecuador Earthquake: More Than 400 Killed. (NBC)
Video Footage Reveals Huge Damage From Japan Quake. (Washington Post)
WATCH: Volcanic Ash Cloud Blows Over Mexican City. (Telegraph)
Baltimore Activists March Ahead Of Freddie Gray Death Anniversary. (Baltimore Sun)
Ex-N.Y.C. Officer To Be Sentenced In Shooting Death Of Bystander. (AP)
