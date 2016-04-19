Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Houston Flooding; Bomb Kills Many In Kabul

By Korva Coleman
April 19, 2016

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Houston Floods Continue; At Least 5 People Reported Dead.

-- Kabul Attack Kills Dozens, Wounds Hundreds; Taliban Claims Responsibility.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. To Send About 200 New Troops To Iraq As Advisers. (Reuters)

New York Primaries Are Today: What To Look For. (USA Today)

Ecuador Earthquake: More Than 400 Killed. (NBC)

Video Footage Reveals Huge Damage From Japan Quake. (Washington Post)

WATCH: Volcanic Ash Cloud Blows Over Mexican City. (Telegraph)

Baltimore Activists March Ahead Of Freddie Gray Death Anniversary. (Baltimore Sun)

Ex-N.Y.C. Officer To Be Sentenced In Shooting Death Of Bystander. (AP)

