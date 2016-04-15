Top Stories: New Offshore Drilling Rules; Bible Vetoed As State Book In Tenn.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bible As Official State Book? Tennessee's Governor Vetoes Bill.

-- Obama Administration Issues New Rules For Offshore Drilling.

And here are more early headlines:

House GOP Squabbles, Will Miss Deadline To Pass Budget. (Washington Post)

Deadly Earthquake Strikes Southern Japan. (Japan Times)

North Korea's Attempted Medium Range Rocket Launch Fails. (USA Today)

Defense Secretary To Visit U.S. Warship In South China Sea. (Reuters)

Top Brazilian Court Allows Presidential Impeachment Vote To Proceed. (BBC)

California Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Teacher Tenure. (KPCC)

Manson Follower, Leslie Van Houten, Recommended For Parole. (Los Angeles Times)

Former N.Y. Gov. Pataki Endorses Kasich Ahead Of State's Primary. (CNN)

Service Projects Commemorate 3rd Boston Marathon Bombing Anniversary. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.