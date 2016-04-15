Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Offshore Drilling Rules; Bible Vetoed As State Book In Tenn.

By Korva Coleman
Published April 15, 2016 at 9:42 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bible As Official State Book? Tennessee's Governor Vetoes Bill.

-- Obama Administration Issues New Rules For Offshore Drilling.

And here are more early headlines:

House GOP Squabbles, Will Miss Deadline To Pass Budget. (Washington Post)

Deadly Earthquake Strikes Southern Japan. (Japan Times)

North Korea's Attempted Medium Range Rocket Launch Fails. (USA Today)

Defense Secretary To Visit U.S. Warship In South China Sea. (Reuters)

Top Brazilian Court Allows Presidential Impeachment Vote To Proceed. (BBC)

California Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Teacher Tenure. (KPCC)

Manson Follower, Leslie Van Houten, Recommended For Parole. (Los Angeles Times)

Former N.Y. Gov. Pataki Endorses Kasich Ahead Of State's Primary. (CNN)

Service Projects Commemorate 3rd Boston Marathon Bombing Anniversary. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman