NPR Blogs

Top Stories: March Jobless Report; Officials Questioned In India Accident

By Korva Coleman
Published April 1, 2016 at 9:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Economy Added 215,000 Jobs In March; Unemployment Rate Rose To 5 Percent.

-- Kolkata Police Detain Construction Officials After Deadly Road Collapse.

-- Marriott To Buy Starwood Hotels After Chinese Firm Quits Pursuit.

-- A Tesla For The Masses? Orders For Model 3 Top 100K In First Hours.

And here are more early headlines:

Damaging Storms Predicted For The South. ()

North Korea Fires Yet Another Projectile. (Guardian)

Chicago Teachers On One-Day Strike Over Expired Contract. (Chicago Tribune)

Report: Turkey Forcibly Returning Syrian Refugees. (Amnesty International)

Michigan High School Offers Wildly Popular Taxidermy Class. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
