Top Stories: FBI To Help Unlock Another iPhone; Deadly Road Collapse In India

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Overpass Collapse In Kolkata, India, Kills More Than A Dozen People.

-- FBI To Help Arkansas Prosecutor Unlock iPhone Linked To Murder Case.

And here are more early headlines:

Several Injured As Tornadoes Strike Oklahoma. (Weather.com)

Nuclear Summit Opens In Washington, D.C. Today. (Washington Post)

U.S. To Transfer About A Dozen Guantanamo Inmates To Other Countries. (VOA)

New Myanmar President Seeks Broader Role For Suu Kyi. (BBC)

Protests Held After No Charges Filed Against Minneapolis Police In Deadly Shooting. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Alabama Lawmaker Seeks Governor's Impeachment In Scandal. (Al.com)

Troubled Washington, D.C. Subway System Could See More Shutdowns. (The Hill)

Microsoft Again Removes Chatbot "Tay" After More Offensive Tweets. (Wall Street Journal)

Rhode Island Tourism Video Mistakenly Shows Image Of Iceland. (CNN)

Imre Kertész, Nobel Prize Winning Hungarian Author, Dies. (Guardian)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.