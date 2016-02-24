Top Stories: Trump Wins Nevada GOP Caucuses; CIA Director On Apple Dispute

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Donald Trump Takes The Jackpot In Nevada Caucuses.

-- U.S. Spy Chief On Apple, ISIS And His Future At The CIA.

And here are more early stories:

At Least 3 Dead After Suspected Tornadoes Strike The South. (Weather.com)

California Utility Must Meet Stringent New Tests To Restart Gas Well. (AP)

At Least 42 Dead From Fiji Cyclone; New Disease Fears. (VOA)

2 Indian Students Surrender On Sedition Charges In Free Speech Case. (Time)

Ex-Colombian Drug Lord Sentenced To 25 Years In U.S. Prison. (Reuters)

Brazil Charges 7 Executives In Deadly Dam Collapse. (Wall Street Journal)

U.N. Leader Says More People Displaced Globally Than Ever. (AP)

23 People Killed When Plane Crashes In Nepal. (New York Times)

University Of Oklahoma To Return Painting Looted By Nazis. (KFOR-TV)

