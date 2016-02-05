Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: January Jobless Rate Falls; U.N. Panel Rules On Assange Case

By Korva Coleman
Published February 5, 2016 at 9:49 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Added 151,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment Dropped To 4.9 Percent.

-- Meeting Between Pope And Russian Orthodox Patriarch Will Be 'First In History'.

-- Julian Assange Is Being Arbitrarily Held And Should Be Freed, UN Group Says.

And here are more early headlines:

CDC Issues Further Zika Guidance To Pregnant Women And Partners. (New York Times)

IRS Resumes Processing Electronic Returns After Computer Failure. (The Hill)

Saudi Arabia Willing To Send Ground Troops To Syria. (The Guardian)

Zimbabwe Declares Drought Disaster In Rural Areas. (BBC)

Ukrainian Economic Minister Quits Over Corruption, Political Crisis Looms. (VOA)

U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition Underway In Wisconsin. ()

