Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Utility Charged In Methane Leak; 'Serial' Inmate Seeks New Trial

By Korva Coleman
Published February 3, 2016 at 10:34 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

--California Utility Faces Criminal Charges Over Ongoing Gas Leak.

-- Adnan Syed Of 'Serial' Fame Appears In Court To Seek New Trial.

And here are more early headlines:

Blizzard, Tornadoes In Winter Weather System Hit Plains, South. (CNN)

Obama To Visit Mosque For The First Time As President. (AP)

FBI Now Investigating Flint Water Contamination. (Reuters)

Rev. Franklin Graham Talks With Oregon Occupiers. (Oregonian)

Syrian Fighting Threatens U.N. Backed Peace Talks. (New York Times)

Kerry Used Private Account Once To Email Clinton Sensitive Material. (The Hill)

North Korea Warned Not To Launch Rocket Into Space. (VOA)

Traces Of DNA Found From Marines In Deadly Hawaii Accident. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman