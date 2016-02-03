Top Stories: Utility Charged In Methane Leak; 'Serial' Inmate Seeks New Trial

Good morning, here are our early stories:

--California Utility Faces Criminal Charges Over Ongoing Gas Leak.

-- Adnan Syed Of 'Serial' Fame Appears In Court To Seek New Trial.

And here are more early headlines:

Blizzard, Tornadoes In Winter Weather System Hit Plains, South. (CNN)

Obama To Visit Mosque For The First Time As President. (AP)

FBI Now Investigating Flint Water Contamination. (Reuters)

Rev. Franklin Graham Talks With Oregon Occupiers. (Oregonian)

Syrian Fighting Threatens U.N. Backed Peace Talks. (New York Times)

Kerry Used Private Account Once To Email Clinton Sensitive Material. (The Hill)

North Korea Warned Not To Launch Rocket Into Space. (VOA)

Traces Of DNA Found From Marines In Deadly Hawaii Accident. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

