NPR Blogs

Shooting At Homeless Camp In Seattle Kills 2, Wounds 3

By Bill Chappell
Published January 27, 2016 at 7:12 AM EST

In what police say they believe was a targeted attack, five people were shot in a homeless encampment known as "The Jungle," about a mile south of downtown Seattle. Two men were killed; a man and two women underwent surgery after the attack.

Seattle police detectives "believe the five victims were specifically targeted," the department says.

"At 7:21 p.m. [local time], police received calls about gunfire in a wooded area known as The Jungle," reports member station KUOW. "The Jungle is a greenbelt where many homeless people put up tents."

Police searched the area, a strip of wooded land between Interstate 5 and the western side of Beacon Hill, and are still looking for two "people of interest."

Bill Chappell
