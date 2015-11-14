The Second Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And Two Video Clips)

The second Democratic debate was a subdued affair, where even the slights felt polite. Sanders and O'Malley attacked Clinton's — and by extension the Obama administration's — record on foreign policy but when it came time to talk about how to fight the Islamic State, the separation felt a matter of semantics. "This cannot be an American fight, although American leadership is essential," said Clinton. O'Malley said he disagreed: "This is America's fight, but not America's alone." Sanders pivoted quickly from foreign policy to the economy. We'll leave you with two must-watch moments, including a Sanders/Clinton confrontation over campaign finance:

VIDEO: Martin O'Malley & Bernie Sanders hammer Hillary of her close ties to Wall Street #DemDebate https://t.co/Asvuvlak18 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 15, 2015

Sanders 'not that much of a socialist compared to Eisenhower' https://t.co/GglqthV2EN via @washingtonpost — 💀Revolving Skull💀 (@RevolvingSkull) November 15, 2015

That's the quickie version of what happened in the second Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Saturday night. Our friends at NPR Politics have wall-to-wall coverage.

