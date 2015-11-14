Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

The Second Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And Two Video Clips)

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 14, 2015 at 11:13 PM EST
Hillary Rodham Clinton makes a point as Bernie Sanders listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Hillary Rodham Clinton makes a point as Bernie Sanders listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The second Democratic debate was a subdued affair, where even the slights felt polite. Sanders and O'Malley attacked Clinton's — and by extension the Obama administration's — record on foreign policy but when it came time to talk about how to fight the Islamic State, the separation felt a matter of semantics. "This cannot be an American fight, although American leadership is essential," said Clinton. O'Malley said he disagreed: "This is America's fight, but not America's alone." Sanders pivoted quickly from foreign policy to the economy. We'll leave you with two must-watch moments, including a Sanders/Clinton confrontation over campaign finance:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the second Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Saturday night. Our friends at NPR Politics have wall-to-wall coverage.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta