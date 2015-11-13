Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Opposition Wins In Myanmar; Kurds Take Sinjar From ISIS

By Korva Coleman
Published November 13, 2015 at 9:36 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Aung San Suu Kyi's Party Wins Majority In Myanmar's Historic Election.

-- Kurds Declare Victory In Taking Sinjar From ISIS.

-- Refugee Children Detained On Tiny Island Of Nauru Reach Out Via Facebook.

And here are more early headlines:

Producer Prices Decline In October. (CNBC)

Historically Black University, Howard, Receives Death Threats. (Time)

U.N. Security Council Calls For Dialogue In Burundi. (U.N. News Centre)

Del Paso Wins Cervantes Prize, Spanish Literature's Highest Prize. (AP)

Government Funds Monarch Butterfly Habitat Project. (Minnesota Public Radio)

