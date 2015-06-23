Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Destructive Midwest Storms; Deadly Pakistan Heat

By Korva Coleman
Published June 23, 2015 at 7:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Toll From Heatwave In Pakistan Tops 450.

-- Severe Storms Rake Midwest, Damaging Homes, Businesses.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Will Again Take Up A Controversial Trade Bill. (New York Times)

Tornado, Damaging Winds Cause Damage In Upper Midwest. (USA Today)

Senate Overwhelmingly Confirms New TSA Chief. (The Hill)

Japan Commemorates 70th Anniversary Of WW2 Okinawa Battle. (Deutsche Welle)

Britain Arrests Rwandan Official On Alleged War Crimes Charges. (VOA)

Radar Failure Briefly Grounds All New Zealand Flights. (Perth Now)

Visa Program Glitch Stops Mexican Farm Workers From Coming To U.S. (Omaha World-Herald)

Solar Storm Could Mean Spectacular Skies Tonight. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

