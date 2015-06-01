Murder Charges In Bangladesh Over 2013 Garment Factory Collapse

Authorities in Bangladesh have charged more than 40 people with murder in connection with the 2013 collapse of the Rana Plaza complex — the country's worst industrial accident. More than 1,100 people died and 2,500 others were injured. Among those charged is Sohel Rana, the man who owned the complex.

The Dhaka Tribune reports that Rana's parents were also charged. The Daily Star, another local newspaper, adds that those charged include government officials.

The charges relate to two cases, news reports said: one linked to the 1,137 deaths in the Rana Plaza collapse; the other connected to violation of building codes.

The Associated Press reports:

"Investigators initially had said the accused, who also include the owners of the five factories that the building housed, would be charged with culpable homicide, but they later changed their plans due to the gravity of the accident, Bangladesh's worst industrial disaster. If convicted of murder, the defendants could face the death penalty. The maximum punishment for culpable homicide is seven years in jail."

The garment sector is one of Bangladesh's main revenue earners, and the collapse of the Rana Plaza drew global attention to the working conditions of the people who make clothes for some of the world's most popular retailers.

You can find NPR's complete coverage of this story here.

