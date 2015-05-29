Top Stories: FIFA Holds Leadership Election; Nigeria's New President
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Amid Corruption Scandal, FIFA Will Hold Presidential Election.
-- Muhammadu Buhari Becomes Nigeria's President.
And here are more early headlines:
More Flooding For Central, Southern Plains. ()
Delaware Lawmaker Introduces Doctor-Assisted Suicide Bill. (WDEL-FM)
Thai Officials Warn Of "Alarming" Migrant Crisis In Southeast Asia. (International Business Times)
Several Killed By Bombs At 2 Baghdad Hotels. (Al Jazeera)
USS Arizona Memorial Closed In Pearl Harbor After Ship Strikes Dock. (KHON)
