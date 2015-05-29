Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: FIFA Holds Leadership Election; Nigeria's New President

By Korva Coleman
Published May 29, 2015 at 9:09 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Amid Corruption Scandal, FIFA Will Hold Presidential Election.

-- Muhammadu Buhari Becomes Nigeria's President.

And here are more early headlines:

More Flooding For Central, Southern Plains. ()

Delaware Lawmaker Introduces Doctor-Assisted Suicide Bill. (WDEL-FM)

Thai Officials Warn Of "Alarming" Migrant Crisis In Southeast Asia. (International Business Times)

Several Killed By Bombs At 2 Baghdad Hotels. (Al Jazeera)

USS Arizona Memorial Closed In Pearl Harbor After Ship Strikes Dock. (KHON)

