Top Stories: Deadly Midwest Flooding; Charter Buys Time Warner

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable Reach Merger Deal.

-- At Least 5 Are Dead As Storms, Flooding Ravage Texas, Oklahoma.

And here are more early headlines:

Militants Kill 25 Police Officers In Kenya. (AFP)

Thailand Sends Ship To Act As Migrant Processing Center. (Bangkok Post)

Report: Justice Dept., Cleveland, Reach Agreement On Policing Tactics. (AP)

Iran Closes Washington Post Reporter's Trial To Public. (Washington Post)

Ruptured Calif. Oil Pipe To Be Checked For Other Weaknesses. (KNBC-TV)

Iraqi Leaders Announce Effort To Retake Anbar Province From ISIS. (Telegraph)

Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders To Launch Democratic Presidential Bid Today. (Burlington Free Press)

2 B.B. King Children Claim He Was Poisoned; Initial Tests Don't Agree. (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.