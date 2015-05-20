Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Obama On Climate Change; Rohingya Migrants Accepted

By Korva Coleman
Published May 20, 2015

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Speech, Obama Will Cast Climate Change As 'Immediate Risk' To U.S. Security.

-- Indonesia, Malaysia Agree To Take In Stranded Rohingyas.

And here are more early headlines:

Tornadoes In Texas Cause Damage. (Dallas Morning News)

21,000 Gallons Of Oil Spill From Pipeline On California Coastline. (KPCC)

Candidate Wants Recount In Kentucky GOP Gubernatorial Primary. (Courier-Journal)

Philadelphia City Councilman Wins Democratic Mayoral Primary. (Philly.com)

Despite Failed Coup, More Protests Against Burundi President. (Sydney Morning Herald)

North Korea Claims It Miniaturizes Nuclear Weapons. (CNN)

Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground Near Bermuda. (AP)

Who Survived The 2015 Eurovision Song Contest Semifinals? (Mirror)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
